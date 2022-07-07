Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 108,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

