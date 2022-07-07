STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Up 10.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.21. 193,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 239,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEP. ATB Capital raised their price target on STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$293.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.