stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00766430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

