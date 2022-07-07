Steven Pantelick Sells 2,640 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,177 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $18,678.99.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 537,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $43.65.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
