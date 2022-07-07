Steven Pantelick Sells 2,640 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,177 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $18,678.99.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 537,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

