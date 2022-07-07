Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$96.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.39.

TOU opened at C$62.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$29.25 and a 12-month high of C$80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

