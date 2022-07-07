Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$23.25

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.62.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$14.52 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.99.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$199,982.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663 over the last quarter.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.