Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.21 and traded as high as C$6.35. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 52,980 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of C$416.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

