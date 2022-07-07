StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

