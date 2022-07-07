StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.