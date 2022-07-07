StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Buy

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,004. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

