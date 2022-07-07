Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 77,393 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 348,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.