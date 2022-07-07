Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

