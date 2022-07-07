Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

