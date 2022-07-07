Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.