Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $493.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

