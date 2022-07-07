Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

