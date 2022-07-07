Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

