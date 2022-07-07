Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of SMMCF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

