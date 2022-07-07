SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,469.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,246,221 coins and its circulating supply is 117,807,480 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

