Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.13

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.13 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 93.28 ($1.13). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15), with a volume of 28,512 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.08 million and a P/E ratio of -34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.06.

In other Synectics news, insider David Coghlan bought 35,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($47,469.12).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

