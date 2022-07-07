T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,228. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.