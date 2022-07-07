T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

