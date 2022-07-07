Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $14.12. Talos Energy shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 8,967 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,117 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

