Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

