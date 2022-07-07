Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 176,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 190,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225,032. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

