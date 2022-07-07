Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 219,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

