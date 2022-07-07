Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Takes $386,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,555. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

