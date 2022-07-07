Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 187,002 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $4.95.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $551.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
