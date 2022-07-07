Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 187,002 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $4.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $551.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

