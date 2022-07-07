Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 5,059 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 76.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.