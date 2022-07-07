Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,466 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. MongoDB comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $304.30 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,629 shares of company stock worth $20,758,531 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

