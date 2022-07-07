Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

