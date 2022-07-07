Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NV5 Global worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 45,275.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.