TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Shares Down 0.1%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. 140,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 101,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.