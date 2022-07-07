TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.57.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,072 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

