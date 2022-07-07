Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,146,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 6,774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

