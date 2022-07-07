TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 2736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$69.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.3905556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

