Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,445.52

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,445.52, but opened at $1,522.46. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,515.00, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,492.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.78. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $18,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

