TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 346165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

