TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Financial Analysis

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galapagos and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $573.66 million 6.51 -$122.13 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $6.69 million 114.21 -$348.10 million ($2.45) -2.16

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Galapagos and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 0 5 4 0 2.44 TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33

Galapagos presently has a consensus target price of $65.97, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 301.70%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Galapagos.

Volatility and Risk

Galapagos has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -25.71% -4.71% -2.34% TG Therapeutics -4,126.45% -118.49% -82.98%

Summary

Galapagos beats TG Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

