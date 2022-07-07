The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading 1.9% Higher

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 848 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 842 ($10.20). 95,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 91,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 811.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 912.30.

In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £77,800 ($94,211.67).

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

