The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $139.54. 98,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,619,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

