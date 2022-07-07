The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €300.00 Price Target

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($312.50) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA MUV2 traded up €3.50 ($3.65) on Thursday, reaching €219.60 ($228.75). The stock had a trading volume of 400,283 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €242.88. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

