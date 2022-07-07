The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

