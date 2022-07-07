The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

