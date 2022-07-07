The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.