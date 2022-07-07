The New York Times Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE NYT opened at $29.20 on Thursday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after buying an additional 100,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 443,684 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

