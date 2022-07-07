The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $708.14

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.14 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 628 ($7.60). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 637.80 ($7.72), with a volume of 946,125 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($8.72) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.40).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

