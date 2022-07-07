The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,498.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $6,091,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,090. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

