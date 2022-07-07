ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 2,177,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 411,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.94.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

