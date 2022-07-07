Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.27). Approximately 31,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.35 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of £10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.56.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

