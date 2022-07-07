Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.27). Approximately 31,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.35 ($0.27).
The company has a market cap of £10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.56.
Third Point Investors Company Profile (LON:TPOU)
