thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.95

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 173672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKAMY. DZ Bank cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($6.04) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.79) to €8.80 ($9.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

